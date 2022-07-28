Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MEDP. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Price Performance

MEDP opened at $161.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.31. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $231.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,477,655. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,012,628.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

