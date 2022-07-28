MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGEE. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $77.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.64. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.23 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.67.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $208.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.00 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 16.25%. Research analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

MGEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

