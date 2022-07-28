Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Sawyer & Company Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,583 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.4% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $268.74 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.60.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

