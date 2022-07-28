Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,616 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.0% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

Microsoft Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $268.74 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.33 and a 200 day moving average of $281.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

