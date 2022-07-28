Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,931 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 6.5% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after buying an additional 3,027,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after buying an additional 584,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,149,038,000 after buying an additional 652,526 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.09.

Microsoft Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $268.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.60. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

