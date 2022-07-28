Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Trimmed by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,244 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.6% of Palladium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $104,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $370,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 19,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.8% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,629 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $268.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.09.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.