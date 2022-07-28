Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $305.00 to $320.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 542,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 23,160,654 shares.The stock last traded at $263.62 and had previously closed at $251.90.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MSFT. Barclays reduced their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

