Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $51,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $176.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.31. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.85 and a 1 year high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.90%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.42.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

