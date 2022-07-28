Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Middlesex Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Middlesex Water from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $92.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.19. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $75.77 and a one year high of $121.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 49.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $49,810.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,452.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlesex Water

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 12.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after acquiring an additional 35,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

(Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.