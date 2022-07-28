Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Down 3.3% on Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $155.56 and last traded at $155.65. 18,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,384,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.90.

Specifically, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total transaction of $6,907,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,588,954.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,780,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,029 shares of company stock worth $76,088,105 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Moderna Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.74.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna



Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

