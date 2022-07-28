Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors lowered Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 270,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares during the period. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Stock Performance

NYSE MPLX opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.92. Mplx has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $35.49.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mplx will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

