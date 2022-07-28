Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Stake Lessened by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 10.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.0% during the first quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 421,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth $96,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 10.6% during the first quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 169,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average is $31.92. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Mplx had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MPLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.