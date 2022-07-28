Murphy Oil (MUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Murphy Oil last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Murphy Oil to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 2.60. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $45.79.

Several research firms have commented on MUR. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Murphy Oil news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence R. Dickerson sold 4,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $201,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,456.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,204,359. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 19.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

