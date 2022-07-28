Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 342 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $15,752,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

NYSE:ABC opened at $145.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.12.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.44%.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,038,584 in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.73.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

