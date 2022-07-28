Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 567 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Papa John’s International worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,112,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,150,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $85.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.08. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.46 and a 12 month high of $140.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.11, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $542.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.38 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 75.29%. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is -254.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PZZA. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. OTR Global cut Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.36.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

