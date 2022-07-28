Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,461 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Coty during the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Coty by 413.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 182,831 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Coty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 157,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Coty by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.69. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 2.15.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Coty in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.85.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 739,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,382.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

