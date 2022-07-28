Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Nordstrom worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 758.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 79,258 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 9,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 44,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 24,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Stock Up 1.4 %

JWN stock opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average of $24.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $38.48.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

Nordstrom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordstrom Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

