Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Columbia Sportswear worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,104,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $302,541,000 after purchasing an additional 104,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,975,000 after purchasing an additional 366,034 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 64.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 965,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,401,000 after purchasing an additional 380,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 709,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,091,000 after purchasing an additional 42,412 shares in the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 3.1 %

COLM opened at $74.69 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.43.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.