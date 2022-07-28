Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $221.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $282.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FLT. Citigroup upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $312.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.