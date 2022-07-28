Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,074 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Kemper worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Kemper by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Kemper by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Kemper by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:KMPR opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.03. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $70.65.

Kemper Announces Dividend

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.28). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

About Kemper

(Get Rating)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.