Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 114 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Gartner by 39.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 25.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $260.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.47. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.43.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $339,430.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,783.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,421. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.