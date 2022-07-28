Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,302 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Catalent by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Catalent by 365.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,879,000 after buying an additional 49,891 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Catalent by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Catalent by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

Catalent Price Performance

Catalent stock opened at $109.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.34 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.75 and a 200-day moving average of $103.05.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile



Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

