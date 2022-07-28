Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 68 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cooper Companies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 13,002 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Cooper Companies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,979 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 300,736 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of COO stock opened at $318.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.01 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.82.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.78.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.