Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 734 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Sensient Technologies worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,058,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $506,177,000 after acquiring an additional 25,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,521,000 after acquiring an additional 59,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,971,000 after acquiring an additional 39,281 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 561,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,175,000 after acquiring an additional 43,643 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 425,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 33,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,740,645.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,948,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,224,499.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 337,979 shares of company stock worth $28,408,580. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sensient Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SXT opened at $85.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $72.75 and a one year high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.46%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.