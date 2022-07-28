Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,129 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $32.77 on Thursday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $524.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Increases Dividend

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.