Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,321 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 104,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,724,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,435,000 after buying an additional 6,256,834 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 345.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 132,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 102,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $694.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.20 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

