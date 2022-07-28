Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,425 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Chase worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chase during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in Chase by 10.6% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 326,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,396,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chase during the first quarter worth about $1,742,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Chase by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 151,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Chase during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chase alerts:

Chase Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of CCF stock opened at $91.88 on Thursday. Chase Co. has a 12 month low of $74.36 and a 12 month high of $119.00. The stock has a market cap of $870.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Activity

Chase Profile

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $270,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,798,683.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.