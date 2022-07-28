Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 44.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 7.7% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 27,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 14.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 681.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 169.2% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,399,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 879,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Up 2.1 %

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Shares of AIV opened at $7.86 on Thursday. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74.

(Get Rating)

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.