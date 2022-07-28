Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Wingstop worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Wingstop by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Wingstop by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,888,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Wingstop by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,775,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on WING shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Wingstop from $125.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Wingstop from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Wingstop from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

Wingstop Stock Up 5.8 %

WING stock opened at $99.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.91. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.88, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

