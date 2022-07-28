Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $113.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.97. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $108.65 and a one year high of $143.22. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

