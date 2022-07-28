Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 26.4% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 106.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 45.6% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.71.

Insider Activity

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTB stock opened at $172.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.09. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $131.29 and a one year high of $186.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

