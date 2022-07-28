Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter worth about $1,368,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 61,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after buying an additional 18,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

PerkinElmer Trading Up 1.9 %

PKI opened at $150.69 on Thursday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.41.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,177.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

