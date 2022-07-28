Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,275,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,437,000 after buying an additional 290,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,070,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,294,000 after buying an additional 120,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,130,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,541,000 after buying an additional 102,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,895,000 after purchasing an additional 405,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,922,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,422,000 after purchasing an additional 792,133 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $63.08 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.58. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Brown & Brown news, Director Hugh M. Brown acquired 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.89.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

