Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of PS Business Parks worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

PSB opened at $187.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.96. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.58 and a 1 year high of $189.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a $0.2168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

