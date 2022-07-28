Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.21 Million Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ALLETE worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALE shares. Bank of America started coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ALE opened at $59.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.86. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.61.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). ALLETE had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 74.71%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

