Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.26 Million Stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,794 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCM. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on R1 RCM from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 76.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.18 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

