Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Progyny worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGNY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 1,469.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Progyny by 1,532.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Progyny by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.96. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $68.32.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $172.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 10.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $45,316.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,323.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $45,316.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,323.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $212,371.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 477,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,325,927.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,622 shares of company stock worth $1,078,038 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

