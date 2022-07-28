Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group Trading Down 0.3 %

RE opened at $271.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.17. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $240.58 and a fifty-two week high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group Increases Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.31 by $0.48. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 32.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.