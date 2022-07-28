Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,964,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,943,000 after buying an additional 918,466 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,458,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,216,000 after buying an additional 898,528 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,980.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,946,000 after buying an additional 806,216 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,961,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,883,000 after buying an additional 475,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 457,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,190,000 after buying an additional 285,046 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.40%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,180,253.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,180,253.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ron E. Jackson bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,474.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,516.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

