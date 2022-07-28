Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,169 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBI opened at $58.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.54. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,375,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 111,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,283.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,772.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.57 per share, with a total value of $2,375,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,283.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 54,130 shares of company stock worth $2,940,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TCBI shares. StockNews.com raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

