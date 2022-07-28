Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESS. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.63.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $277.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.76. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.62 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.83 and its 200 day moving average is $310.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.