Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,353 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 19.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 539,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,459,000 after buying an additional 22,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $636,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 2.27. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $19.87 and a 52-week high of $47.24.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 1,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $27,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,491.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 1,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $27,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,491.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 25,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.78 per share, for a total transaction of $744,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,187,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 553,325 shares of company stock valued at $16,049,162 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

