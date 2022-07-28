Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 240 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,727 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 173,824 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $6,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $123.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FANG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.89.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

