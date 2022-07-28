Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 308 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,419,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,844,366,000 after acquiring an additional 233,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,602,000 after acquiring an additional 284,401 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,741,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $567,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,059,000 after purchasing an additional 397,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Northern Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,017,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $480,514,000 after purchasing an additional 90,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $96.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.14. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $89.68 and a 1 year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.35.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

