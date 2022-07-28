Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,725 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Macerich worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Macerich by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Macerich by 0.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Macerich by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Macerich by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Macerich by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAC shares. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

In other Macerich news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 25,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $237,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 162,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,731.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 25,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $237,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,731.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 40,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 515,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,796.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,450. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

