Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 405 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of PTC opened at $117.34 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $146.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.28 and its 200-day moving average is $109.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $209,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,162.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total transaction of $11,846,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,471,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,434,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $209,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,162.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,906 shares of company stock worth $36,297,771. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.38.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.