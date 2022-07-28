Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 438 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,007 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 959 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 9,193 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $13,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.82.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $146.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.15 and a 52 week high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.01. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

