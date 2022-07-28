Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 549 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,385,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fortive by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,976,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,095,000 after buying an additional 2,413,002 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Fortive by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,917,000 after buying an additional 1,117,891 shares during the period. Covea Finance acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,488,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,244,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTV stock opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.98. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

