Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 59 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $449.00 to $421.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.88.

NYSE:GWW opened at $487.61 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $529.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $470.70 and a 200 day moving average of $485.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at $35,629,841.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

