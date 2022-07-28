Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,137 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Equitrans Midstream worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETRN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 436.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,945,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,120 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,498,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,797 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,164,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,175 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,034,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,438,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,248,000 after buying an additional 1,147,587 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETRN shares. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.59 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 105.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.40%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

